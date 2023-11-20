Spurs to open Tuscan-Italian restaurant on their La Cantera campus

Per a Spurs press release:

The Rock at La Cantera today announced it has partnered with the Jason Dady Restaurant Group to open “Roca & Martillo,” a new Tuscan-Italian inspired restaurant on the Spurs La Cantera campus.

Chef Dady recently brought his Two Bros BBQ to the Frost Bank Center next door to the Spurs Fan Shop.

Roca & Martillo translates to “rock and hammer,” referencing the Spurs “pounding the rock” mantra. The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor dining options as well as a rooftop patio.

“With Roca & Martillo, we’re bringing a one-of-a-kind chef-driven experience to this area and elevating The Rock at La Cantera as a destination for our visitors and fans,” said Joe Loomis, Senior Vice President of Finance, Technology & Culinary Operations at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “We’re passionate about highlighting local talent and flavors in celebration of our community, and under Chef Dady’s direction, Roca & Martillo will be a leading example of the culinary excellence that San Antonio has to offer.”

The menu will include bourbon honey-glazed Texas bobwhite quail with charred onion jus and wheat grain risotto, a smoked brisket lasagna and a variety of wood-fired flatbreads and Tuscan marinated steaks.

“I am truly honored to join forces with the San Antonio Spurs and Legends to bring Roca & Martillo to life,” said Chef Dady. “This collaboration is a perfect blend of passion for exceptional food and the indomitable spirit of the Spurs. I am thrilled to embark on this culinary journey with partners who share a commitment to excellence.”

The restaurant is expected to open to the public in Spring 2024 and will be located on Frost Plaza.

