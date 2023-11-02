It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs lulled the Suns to sleep for 47 minutes on Tuesday night, so much so that you hardly noticed that the Spurs had cut the lead to 5 with just over a minute left in the game. The last minute of the game was the wildest of the Wembanyama era so far, as the Spur outscored the Suns 6-0 in the last 53 seconds. The furious rally was capped by Keldon Johnson taking Kevin Durant’s lunch money from him right in front of his mom, and scoring the winning basket with 1.2 seconds left.

I don’t think the Spurs are going to be able to sneak up on the Phoenix Suns again tonight, so they’re going to have to try to be competitive for all 48 minutes tonight. Poor starts have been a big problem for the Silver and Black this year, but except for the Clippers blowout, the finish has been much better. If this team ever figures out how to play that well for an entire game, watch out NBA! Let’s watch and see what happens. It’s another late night game, so brew up a pot of coffee, and read the Final Score article, which should go up shortly after the game ends. I hear the guy who’s writing it is pretty funny.

Game Prediction:

Security will have to hold back Durant’s mom to keep her off the court after she gets upset by Keldon’s constant bullying of her son.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

November 2, 2023 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA TV, Bally Sports

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBA TV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.