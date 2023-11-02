Spurs reveal 2023-24 City Edition Jerseys

After weeks of leaks and speculation, the San Antonio Spurs have revealed what their 2023-24 NBA City Edition jerseys will look like. On Thursday, the team revealed the HemisFair ‘68 inspired uniforms through a promotional video on their twitter page.

The retro jerseys are inspired by the World Fair of 1968 hosted in San Antonio. It was held at the site known today as Hemisfair park. The jersey includes a 60s inspired font, and burnt orange and brown tones that signify the time period. Those colors have become en vogue in the last year. There is a patch on the shorts with the Tower of the Americas, which looms over Hemisfair park. The Spurs are leaning heavily into this theme, as it’s the motif that defines their In Season Tournament court.

Speaking of courts, the Spurs will play on a City Edition inspired court when they wear the uniforms at home (in non-In Season Tournament games.) It also features the Tower of the Americas at half court, and the retro color scheme. It’s a more muted version of the In Season Tournament court.

In a generally disgusting crop of City Edition jerseys, San Antonio’s stands out as one of the cleaner looks. It’s historic and feels somewhat timeless. There has been some debate between fans over the quality of the jerseys, but compared to the monstrosities that teams like the Miami Heat are putting out, this one isn’t so bad.

The Spurs will debut their jerseys on November 10th in their first In Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The court will debut on November 20th when San Antonio hosts the Los Angeles Clippers.

Let us know what you think of the new jerseys in the comments! You can purchase them on the Spurs fan shop now.