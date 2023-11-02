George Gervin’s memoir is available to purchase

Yesterday, George Gervin’s memoir Ice: Why I Was Born To Score came out through Triumph Books. The autobiography was written in collaboration with writer Scoop Jackson (ESPN, Sportscenter, Nike’s EQUALITY campaign) with a foreword by Kevin Durant.

The book recounts Gervin’s career from his childhood in Detroit through to his jersey being raised into the rafters by the San Antonio Spurs. His agility and poise on the court made him one of the more memorable players of his generation and a stand-out member of the Silver & Black.

Upon his retirement, Ice took his larger than life personae into the community starting schools. His legacy has been cemented in the city he has called home for 50 years.

An on-line review states: “Gervin also reflects on family, mental health, spirituality, and his continuing bond with the San Antonio community in this candid and conversational book.”

You can read an excerpt HERE or order your own HERE. Get yourself a copy and carry it with you. Ice is out and about around town, you’re sure to get a great photo op and signature.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurscommunity, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.