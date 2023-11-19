What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Grizzlies

Insanity is doing the same thing again and again, while expecting a different result. Perhaps that’s why so many needed to touch grass and ground themselves after the Spurs 120-108 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Even with an 17-point lead at halftime, many, myself included, were not about to fall for the old familiar trick.

In the first half the San Antonio Spurs were attacking. The young team looked to be the aggressors, and had the injury-riddled Grizzlies on the ropes. But nothing is so easy with this San Antonio team. In the second half, Memphis punked the Spurs. Outscoring them in the paint 56-38 over the entire game. Jaren Jackson Jr. got to the paint at will on his way to a 27-point night. When the Spurs stopped getting the calls they got in the first half (20 of them, to be exact) they folded under the Grizzlies pressure.

As soon as the fourth quarter started, you could write up exactly what was going to happen. The Spurs offense went stagnant and the Grizzlies charged ahead to an 18-0 run to flip a 7-point deficit to a 10-point lead. Here is how they did it:

A Ziaire Williams technical free throw, followed by two Jackson Jr. free throws (96-99 SA)

Two Williams free throws (98-99 SA)

Bismack Biyombo and-1 layup, but he misses the free throw (100-99 MEM)

Desmond Bane mid-range (102-99 MEM)

Santi Aldama 8-footer (104-99 MEM)

Jackson Jr. driving layup (106-99 MEM)

Biyombo dunk (108-99 MEM)

Williams three off a kick out from Biyombo (111-99 MEM)

Almost everything happened at the basket. The Grizzlies took advantage of a Spurs squad that looked shaken up. This isn’t the first time it’s happened. When San Antonio gets punched in the mouth, it’s rare to see them respond with force. We saw it in Phoenix once, but that feels like a different time and perhaps even a different team from where we stand now.

After eight-losses that have been either blowouts or blown leads, clearly something needs to change. Whether it’s on the strategy of the coaching staff, or the mentality of the players. What is currently happening does not work. Perhaps blowing a big lead to the team with the worst record in the league, who are down a few starters, will help the Silver and Black wake up and turn it around.

Observations