Happy birthday to Zach Collins

Two years ago on Zach’s birthday, I wrote:

Zach Collins has yet to suit up and play with the San Antonio Spurs, but that was known before he arrived. His free agency signing, a 3-year/$22M contract, could be a steal if he heals and plays at the level expected. The former Portland Trail Blazers big man re-fractured his foot last June. His value will definitely be tied to his rehabilitation. The length of the three-year deal offered a friendly team-option to the Spurs while securing Collins a paycheck during his recovery.

Last year, it was:

Collins has shown the Spurs a lot, but his latest injury just opened the door for Charles Bassey to take the spotlight. Will Collins lose time to Bassey, or have the Spurs found two big men to hold down the fort in the event of a Jakob Poeltl trade?

Well, Poeltl was traded and Collins is now thew Spurs starter. He has a great three-point shot and is showing that his court awareness is honing.

The Spurs are struggling, but Zach Collins has shown heart and in terms of Silver & Black, that goes a long way.

His aggressiveness gets him into the occasional scuffle, but the other night against the Thunder, it looked like he was looking out for his teammate and making a statement defensively at the same time.

The Spurs are off today, so hopefully Zach is getting a little R&R and preparing for the next two games against the Clippers, s team that seems most content experimenting with the NBA’s least accessible personalities. Should be interesting to see how Collins fares with the likes of Marcus Morris, Sr. and Kenyon Martin, Jr.

But that is tomorrow (and Wednesday). Today, Zach should eat, drink, and be merry.

Happy birthday, Zach!

