What We Learned from the Spurs’ Loss to the Kings

Ever heard of “Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?” Don’t worry. Not too many people outside the UK have. And I only know it because I have a special interest in classic British sitcoms.

“Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?” is a British sitcom from the 1970s. And in one episode called “No Hiding Pace”, the lads try to avoid learning the result of an England football match before the TV highlights are shown in the evening. They make it through the day without learning the result – but only to find out the match has been postponed.

I can deeply relate to the episode. Because whenever the San Antonio Spurs are playing between Sunday and Thursday, I have to go through the day without learning the result. That means: no social media until after work, no NBA podcasts.

It was easier when I was working either on the early or late shift – which I did for many years. When I was working late, I often watched the Spurs live. And whenever I didn’t, I could watch them in the morning. When I was working early, I only had to make it through to about 1pm.

I no longer work in a shift system, I’m now working 9 to 5. That means that Tuesday’s loss to OKC was the third time in the young season that I avoided learning the result for hours on end – only to then watch a 40-point blowout. That’s incredibly frustrating. And I must admit I probably won’t be going through that tedious chore for the remainder of the season.

Luckily, today is Saturday, so I was able to watch Friday night’s game first thing this morning. Though I must admit I prepared for the worst when I learned that both Devin Vassell and Tre Jones weren’t suiting up. But I was pleasantly surprised to watch the Spurs start super hot, keeping the game close until halftime, and coming back after completely falling apart early in the third quarter.

Takeaways