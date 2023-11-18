It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs looked really good last night against the Kings, but once again, the inexperienced young team could not close the deal as Sacramento executed better down the stretch and won by 9 points. The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, one of the three teams in the NBA with a worse record than them.

Tonight will be one of the better opportunities for the Silver and Black to get a win before he losing streak hits double digits, but the good guys are on the second night of a back-to-back and they can take nothing for granted, especially since Tre Jones and Devin Vassell might still miss more time. But if the Spur can put together a solid effort again like last night, they will have a good shot at a win tonight. Let’s watch and find out.

Game Prediction:

Derrick Rose will return to action tonight, surprising the fans in San Antonio who had no idea he was still in the league.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

November 18, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: Bally, NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports

