Navigating the complexities of the Spurs’ Offense

San Antonio’s offense has undergone a significant evolution throughout this season. While improvements have been visible a times, a closer look reveals a work-in-progress scenario, often resulting in dry possessions. With an average of 16.3 turnovers per game, the team ranks third in turnovers. Moreover, there’s been a noticeable decrease in drives per game compared to the previous season, showcasing a tendency to rely more on jump shots.

Drives per game as tracked by NBA Stats, last year and this year so far pic.twitter.com/hNOQipY5lI — Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) November 17, 2023

This shift towards settling for jump shots is reflected in Victor Wembanyama’s shot selection. The rookie has been attempting over 59.6% of his shots from 10 feet or more away from the basket. Despite his considerable height advantage, he hasn’t managed to secure as many attempts near the rim. He’s dominant from close range already, boasting a 70.3% success rate inside 3 feet and 44.1% from 3-10 feet. The potential for improvement lies in providing him with more opportunities in close-range attempts to further enhance his effectiveness on the court.

A probable factor contributing to Wembanyama’s limited shots in close range could be the issue of spacing. Opposing teams tend to congest the paint against him, as evidenced in this clip where Charles Bassey, not perceived as a shooting threat, remains unguarded, complicating Victor’s offensive opportunities.

More times than not when Vic is involved, it’s essentially 5 defenders defending 4 offensive players when a non shooting 5 is on the floor with Vic. pic.twitter.com/be4m9V5bp9 — Eric Salinas (@EricSal_7) November 16, 2023

Furthermore, there are encouraging reports illustrating the team’s unified support for the Point Sohan experience. Despite encountering adversity, witnessing this solidarity among the young group is heartening.