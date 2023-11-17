It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Kings

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Things sure have taken a turn around here after the two wins in Phoenix. After two early season wins, fans were over the moon, predicting that the Wembanyama-fueled Silver and Black were going to be competitive in the west and have instant playoff relevance. After that, the soaring Spurs were a little like Daedalus, after flying a little too close to the Suns, they fell to Earth with a vengeance, losing six games in a row so far.

Tonight they face the Kings, and judging how they played against the Lakers a few days ago, they will be a western conference contender again this year. Damontis Sabonis looks better and rougher this year, and his matchup with Wembanyama will be fun to watch, Tonight will be the Spurs last chance to win a game on their special In Season Tournament court, since their last tournament game is on the road against the Golden State Warriors,

Ending the losing streak tonight will be tough, because the Kings are good, but the Spurs have defied expectations all year, so there’s a chance, just like in Dumb and Dumber. If the good guys can’t do it tonight, they will face the Memphis Grizzlies tomorrow in a battle of the west’s lowest ranked teams, and that could be another chance to rack up a win, But win or lose, this team is learning, It’s not always pretty to watch, but if you watch the players instead of just counting up the score, there are always interesting things to see,

Game Prediction:

De’Aaron Fox will have at least two shots blocked by Victor Wembanyama.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

November 17, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: ESPN, NBA League Pass

TV: ESPN

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.