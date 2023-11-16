Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ long-term project

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference after 11 games, securing only three wins. According to Cleaning the Glass, they rank 29th in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency, placing them dead last in overall efficiency—a challenging position to be in.

Efficiency outlook with garbage time filtered…



What stands out? pic.twitter.com/JWP9T2e4ce — NBA University (@NBA_University) November 16, 2023

However, this season primarily serves as a growth phase, focusing on long-term success. The front office aims to identify players who can contribute to their future championship aspirations alongside Wembanyama, understanding that this journey may encounter obstacles. There’s been considerable chatter, especially within NBA media circles, regarding the Spurs’ current point guard situation, led by Jeremy Sohan.

Recorded this before OKC, but this is what Victor Wembanyama said last night about the Jeremy Sochan PG experiment:



"We've got a long-term vision, and we're not close, but we're on the right path. And someday it's gonna pay off." https://t.co/TkZnC1xvDw — Mike Finger (@mikefinger) November 15, 2023

Despite the ongoing discussions, the rookie remains a persistent advocate for Sohan at the point guard position. Their friendship, both on and off the court, has been noteworthy despite supporting rival soccer teams—Victor is a Paris St-Germain fan, whereas Jeremy roots for the Arsenal Gunners.

INFO: Spurs are NOT planning to sign or trade a guard until the end of the season.#porvida #Spursfam pic.twitter.com/2HFqXsXerI — Spurs_World (@Spurs_Texano) November 16, 2023

The unity between the two players is crucial, considering the Spurs’ commitment to sticking with Sohan as the primary point guard. Given that this season centers on evaluating the roster, doubling down on Sohan’s leadership as a ball handler seems logical.

On a positive note, two Spurs, Wembanyama and guard Devin Vassel, secured spots in The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor’s top 50 NBA players list. Wembanyama finds himself in the seventh tier, while Vassel lands in the tenth tier. Will a third Spurs player make the list by the end of the season?

My top 50 NBA players today…



Who’s too high?



Who’s too low?



Plenty to argue over. What’s clear is the league is more loaded with talent than ever before. pic.twitter.com/lYAbhkKYV9 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 14, 2023

Furthermore, J. Kyle Mann published TheRinger’s NBA rookie rankings list. Wembanyama unsurprisingly claims the top spot, with Kyle’s breakdown of the rookie’s strengths and weaknesses shedding light on his potential.

folks



happy to launch a season-long project: im gonna be talking NBA rookies on @ringer this year



first iteration is live! we've got clips, stats, some eval, absurd metaphors... all that and morehttps://t.co/MgeQoLTrtD — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) November 16, 2023

Although the recent Oklahoma City blowout isn’t factored into this comparison, it’s still intriguing to observe Wembanyama’s ranking compared to LeBron’s after ten games.

Comparing legends’ first ten games:



Wemby: LeBron:

19.7 PPG ✅ 16.8 PPG

8.8 RPG ✅ 6.4 RPG

2.5 APG 6.4 APG ✅

2.4 BPG ✅ 0.8 BPG

1.1 SPG 1.4 SPG ✅

3-7 W/L 3-7 W/L



Destined for greatness. pic.twitter.com/48Q5ioMlOq — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) November 16, 2023

Lastly, let’s take it back to Spurs’ glory days! Enjoy this awesome clip showcasing the dominance of our very own David Robinson tearing up the league!