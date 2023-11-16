 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ long-term project

With the Spurs experimenting this season, we can anticipate more Point Sohan. 

By Mikey Rouleau
/ new
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama find themselves at the bottom of the Western Conference after 11 games, securing only three wins. According to Cleaning the Glass, they rank 29th in offensive efficiency and 28th in defensive efficiency, placing them dead last in overall efficiency—a challenging position to be in.

However, this season primarily serves as a growth phase, focusing on long-term success. The front office aims to identify players who can contribute to their future championship aspirations alongside Wembanyama, understanding that this journey may encounter obstacles. There’s been considerable chatter, especially within NBA media circles, regarding the Spurs’ current point guard situation, led by Jeremy Sohan.

Despite the ongoing discussions, the rookie remains a persistent advocate for Sohan at the point guard position. Their friendship, both on and off the court, has been noteworthy despite supporting rival soccer teams—Victor is a Paris St-Germain fan, whereas Jeremy roots for the Arsenal Gunners.

The unity between the two players is crucial, considering the Spurs’ commitment to sticking with Sohan as the primary point guard. Given that this season centers on evaluating the roster, doubling down on Sohan’s leadership as a ball handler seems logical.

On a positive note, two Spurs, Wembanyama and guard Devin Vassel, secured spots in The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor’s top 50 NBA players list. Wembanyama finds himself in the seventh tier, while Vassel lands in the tenth tier. Will a third Spurs player make the list by the end of the season?

Furthermore, J. Kyle Mann published TheRinger’s NBA rookie rankings list. Wembanyama unsurprisingly claims the top spot, with Kyle’s breakdown of the rookie’s strengths and weaknesses shedding light on his potential.

Although the recent Oklahoma City blowout isn’t factored into this comparison, it’s still intriguing to observe Wembanyama’s ranking compared to LeBron’s after ten games.

Lastly, let’s take it back to Spurs’ glory days! Enjoy this awesome clip showcasing the dominance of our very own David Robinson tearing up the league!

More From Pounding The Rock

Loading comments...