Spurs Beer Fest returns November 22nd

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back their annual Beer Fest on November 22nd, the eve of Thanksgiving just like last year, in the hours before they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

You can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to get into the festivities for free.

Package includes four game tickets, each with access to the pre-game event, beer flight, and a pretzel. Enter to win and bring along three of your friends!

The deadline to enter Sunday, Nov. 19 just before the clock strikes midnight.

Make those holiday plans and cheer your Spurs onto victory (they’re about due for one, right?) What could be sweeter than watching James Harden bring down another team with him as “the system” —yeah, that’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

Enter HERE.

Don’t want to chance your luck? Secure your Beer Fest ticket package HERE.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language