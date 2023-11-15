Victor Wembanyama’s pursuit of Rookie of the Year glory

Entering Tuesday night, the NBA hype machine was buzzing with anticipation for the clash of the rookies, Victor Wembanyama versus Chet Holmgren.

FIRST CHAPTER OF WEMBY & CHET



Both off to incredible starts, the 2023 No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren go head-to-head in NBA In-Season Tournament action tonight!



SPURS/THUNDER: 7:30 PM ET on TNT

However, the result was rather disappointing, as Oklahoma City secured a dominating victory with a 36-point lead. Both rookies struggled, combining for only 17 points on a dismal 28% shooting from the field across 25 attempts. This game served as a sobering reminder that these two players are still very young, and perhaps it’s premature to make them the focal point of prime NBA games.

Recent performances by San Antonio put things into perspective for the rookie. Despite Wembanyama’s thunderous start to the season, the primary goal for the Spurs remains long-term competitiveness. His situation is less than ideal compared to Holmgren, who benefits from playing alongside one of the best point guards in Shea Gildrous-Alexander. However, this hasn’t hindered Wembanyama from leading the way against other rookies.

Currently, he’s the odds-on favorite with Holmgren in second place. The two will face off three more times this season, making it interesting to see how they match up throughout the year. The race for Rookie of the Year promises to be thrilling, and hopefully, Wembanyama will maintain his lead come April.

While the game may not have been great, at least it produced my favorite photo so far. I believe the NBA should consider updating their logo to feature this epic moment.

This photo of Wemby/Chet jump ball



( : Logan Riely) pic.twitter.com/tNnSM2OVWW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 15, 2023

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Spurs and Wembanyama fans over the last 10 days, but brighter days lie ahead. The team is entering an easier stretch of the schedule, facing some below .500 teams.

Good News: The Spurs will have a fighting chance against some teams that are Actually Bad



Bad News: We must prepare to witness some of the most unethical basketball in NBA history pic.twitter.com/6fxRz601ra — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 15, 2023

Surprisingly, only Toronto Raptors’ breakout player Scotty Barnes has more blocks and steals than Wembanyama. I expect the rookie to surpass Scotty and lead the league in this stat by the end of the year.

MOST Steals + Blocks this season:



1. Scottie Barnes — 36

2. Victor Wembanyama — 35

3. Anthony Davis — 34

4. Ausar Thompson — 34

5. Chet Holmgren — 32

A new addition to Wembanyama’s arsenal? In the past couple of games, he has showcased impressive slingshot passes. Count me as a big fan.