New Wemby FOCO Bobblehead sold out almost instantly

If you are a collector, like me, any new item perks your ears.

I got notification in my inbox that FOCO was releasing a Victor Wembanyama bobblehead. Honestly, I was expecting it sooner.

FOCO has released our official Victor Wembenyama San Antonio Spurs In-Season Tournament Bobblehead to celebrate the NBA’s first ever in-season tournament challenge with a chance for a lucky NBA team to win the brand new NBA Cup.

Wemby is wearing the Spurs white home jersey with basketball in hand going up for a shot with the NBA In-Season Tournament logo in the background.

I have ordered from FOCO before. They are generally larger and and heavier than your typical bobblehead with a sturdy base. They have a style of their own.

So I shouldn’t act surprised when I clicked on the site and they were already sold out. I reached out to FOCO and was told they do limited runs to help retain their value and although they would not be releasing another batch, there would be version in the near future.

What do you think, Pounders? A bobblehead in the City Jersey, one smashing a dunk, or perhaps one of Wemby blocking a shot. Be great if he gets Harden from behind like another Spurs player has done.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language