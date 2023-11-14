It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

One thing is for sure tonight, the loser of this game will have two losses in the In Season Tournament be in last place is the West Group C standings. It seems pretty improbable that any team with two losses could advance to the knockout rounds, so the loser tonight can pretty much forget going to Las Vegas in the first weeks of December.

I mean, the In Season Tournament trophy is pretty cool, but the real trophy is the friends we make along the journey, isn’t it? Well, I keep telling myself that, but losing every night is kind of tough to take, and it isn’t getting any easier for the young Spurs as they face a young talented Thunder squad with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and another tall rookie who has been compared to the Spurs tall rookie. As we saw in the preseason game against the Thunder, Chet Holmgren isn’t just tall, he’s very skilled and plays with an edge, and the matchup between him and Wembanyama in preseason was about equal statistically. Tonight’s game counts in the standings, and the Spurs are missing many of their key players, with Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones out, and Jeremy Sochan questionable.

If the Spurs have a chance at winning tonight, they will need for Victor Wembanyama to have a breakout performance, and also for the bench to hold their own against OKC’s talented roster. The Spurs could extend their losing streak to six tonight, or maybe they’ll find another gear and bang out a win tonight. Let’s watch and find out, shall we?

Game Prediction:

The refs will try to keep the game moving fast in the fourth quarter so that everyone can get home before they roll up the streets in OKC at midnight.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

November 14, 2023 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: TNT Overtime, NBA League Pass

TV: TNT

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.