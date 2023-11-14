Victor Wembanyama’s journey through basketball artistry

In recent days, I’ve immersed myself in older coverage about the rookie, Victor Wembanyama. The deeper I searched, the more I uncovered intriguing details, shaping the Victor we are becoming familiar with. From a physical perspective, the young Frenchman stands out, and this extends beyond his impressive height and wingspan. There’s nothing ordinary about him.
While teens his age often engage in video games and various off-court activities, Victor sets himself apart. His interests include reading fiction, drawing, and visiting art galleries during his free time. Since a young age, he has seen himself and the game of basketball as an art form.
As an artist, Wemby has drawn inspiration from and integrated moves used by some of the best players in the league, particularly his idol, Kevin Durant. However, the rookie isn’t seeking to replicate KD’s style; he’s forging his unique path. Night after night, Wemby boldly attempts maneuvers never before seen on an NBA basketball court, anticipating success. While some of these attempts may fall short, as apparent in his Madison Square Garden debut, these setbacks are a vital part of the journey. It’s anything but a straightforward path, even for a player as inherently talented as Victor. This mindset has roots in his early teens when he was a 13-year-old player in Nanterre.
This quote from the former Nanterre coach, Bryan George, captures it perfectly. Wemby never hesitates to undertake the daring, the extraordinary, and the unimaginable, which is a part of what sets him apart. We consider ourselves fortunate to have him enhancing our basketball experience for the next decade.
With Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones both sidelined for Tuesday night’s game in Oklahoma City, there’s a possibility of witnessing an increased in the Wemby and Vassel two-man game.
Thought we might see a few reps of a Wemby-Devin two-man game every night, even in the early going. That would be a fun thing— Bruno Passos (@bouncepassos) November 14, 2023
On a different note, the focal point of this Tuesday’s NBA narrative revolves around the showdown between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Let’s dive into the impressive beginnings of both players’ rookie campaigns.
Among rookies this season:— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2023
Chet — Wemby —
2nd in PPG 1st in PPG
3rd in RPG 2nd in RPG
4th in APG 5th in APG
2nd in BPG 1st in BPG
2nd in 3PM 4th in 3PM
They meet for the first time tonight. pic.twitter.com/e2TVZx4rZb
Also worth noting, the two rookies find themselves in the company of the reigning MVP with this stat line. It’s impressive to be a part of a list with Joel Embiid.
Rookies with 2+ BPG and 1+ 3PM:— Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 14, 2023
— Victor Wembanyama
— Chet Holmgren
— Joel Embiid
Changing the game. pic.twitter.com/svFgiJMSPG
Victor has entered the Spurs’ company of fellow Frenchman, Tony Parker, with this impressive stat line. Another noteworthy achievement for the 19-year-old rookie.
Only two Spurs have scored 100+ PTS and 15+ 3PM in their first ten career games:— Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) November 13, 2023
Tony Parker
Victor Wembanyama
Ils étaient juste faits pour être des Spurs. pic.twitter.com/Y9SFQP9AkX
The French part of this tweet alluded to Victor being “destined to be a Spur,” which is spot on!
