Victor Wembanyama’s journey through basketball artistry

In recent days, I’ve immersed myself in older coverage about the rookie, Victor Wembanyama. The deeper I searched, the more I uncovered intriguing details, shaping the Victor we are becoming familiar with. From a physical perspective, the young Frenchman stands out, and this extends beyond his impressive height and wingspan. There’s nothing ordinary about him.

While teens his age often engage in video games and various off-court activities, Victor sets himself apart. His interests include reading fiction, drawing, and visiting art galleries during his free time. Since a young age, he has seen himself and the game of basketball as an art form.

“Each line, each dot [on a clipboard playbook] is a pass or a basket during a game,” Wembanyama said. “Every game is an artwork in of itself”

As an artist, Wemby has drawn inspiration from and integrated moves used by some of the best players in the league, particularly his idol, Kevin Durant. However, the rookie isn’t seeking to replicate KD’s style; he’s forging his unique path. Night after night, Wemby boldly attempts maneuvers never before seen on an NBA basketball court, anticipating success. While some of these attempts may fall short, as apparent in his Madison Square Garden debut, these setbacks are a vital part of the journey. It’s anything but a straightforward path, even for a player as inherently talented as Victor. This mindset has roots in his early teens when he was a 13-year-old player in Nanterre.

“He adapted really quickly. Victor was never afraid to speak his mind and talk to adults. His first game with the U15, I put him in, and on his very first play, he ran corner to corner, got the ball on the move, stopped on a dime in front of the three-point line and shot it. The fluidity, the confidence, the audacity. For a player his size, so tall, playing like a 2, I was like, Is he crazy? What the hell is he doing? And then the ball went in. A big swish. Everybody in the gym was smiling, you can tell people were thinking, Who is that guy? That monster? But in a good way. It was legendary. At that time, Victor was far from dominating—he was prone to mistakes, turnovers, bad plays, and yet one play was enough to make him a legend”.

This quote from the former Nanterre coach, Bryan George, captures it perfectly. Wemby never hesitates to undertake the daring, the extraordinary, and the unimaginable, which is a part of what sets him apart. We consider ourselves fortunate to have him enhancing our basketball experience for the next decade.

With Keldon Johnson and Tre Jones both sidelined for Tuesday night’s game in Oklahoma City, there’s a possibility of witnessing an increased in the Wemby and Vassel two-man game.

On a different note, the focal point of this Tuesday’s NBA narrative revolves around the showdown between Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama. Let’s dive into the impressive beginnings of both players’ rookie campaigns.

Among rookies this season:



Chet — Wemby —

2nd in PPG 1st in PPG

3rd in RPG 2nd in RPG

4th in APG 5th in APG

2nd in BPG 1st in BPG

2nd in 3PM 4th in 3PM



They meet for the first time tonight. pic.twitter.com/e2TVZx4rZb — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 14, 2023

Also worth noting, the two rookies find themselves in the company of the reigning MVP with this stat line. It’s impressive to be a part of a list with Joel Embiid.

Rookies with 2+ BPG and 1+ 3PM:



— Victor Wembanyama

— Chet Holmgren

— Joel Embiid



Changing the game. pic.twitter.com/svFgiJMSPG — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 14, 2023

Victor has entered the Spurs’ company of fellow Frenchman, Tony Parker, with this impressive stat line. Another noteworthy achievement for the 19-year-old rookie.

Only two Spurs have scored 100+ PTS and 15+ 3PM in their first ten career games:



Tony Parker

Victor Wembanyama



Ils étaient juste faits pour être des Spurs. pic.twitter.com/Y9SFQP9AkX — Spurs_Muse (@spurs_muse) November 13, 2023

The French part of this tweet alluded to Victor being “destined to be a Spur,” which is spot on!