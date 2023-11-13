Unveiling the Wemby Effect in the NBA

Since the beginning of this NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has been a focal point of discussions. From emphatic dunks to smothering blocks and deep three-pointers, his impact has been impressive. His dominance has created this new phenomenon called the “Wemby Effect”.

This video effectively breaks down the influence Victor has on opposing teams. The rookie prompts offensive players to reconsider their approach to basketball. It unfolded against the Minnesota Timberwolves when Alexander Walker opted to pass out of a clear layup, conscious of Wemby’s looming presence. The idea of attacking the rim with him around is beginning to discourage players from attempting layups. Almost every game witnesses players passing up offensive opportunities they would never relinquish under normal circumstances. The impact of the 7’5” rookie is truly unique.

This shot hit the side of the backboard pic.twitter.com/X5xdE8Tnc1 — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 13, 2023

Some players, undeterred, choose to challenge him, leading to comical moments where Wemby effortlessly blocks their attempts. His defensive prowess is so exceptional that we might need a new statistic to capture its essence accurately. As it stands, blocks and steals don’t adequately reflect his defensive impact. Wemby appears to be a clear contender for future Defensive Player of the Year.

The Wemby Effect extends beyond the court, influencing the Spurs’ finances. In Forbes’ recent evaluation of NBA franchises, the Spurs are ranked 19th, with a valuation of 3.25 billion, marking a 63% increase from the previous year.

Spurs franchise value according to Forbes:



$3.25B — 2023

$2.0B — 2022



Woj wasn’t lying about the Wemby effect https://t.co/OTZaNQq6SD pic.twitter.com/47TobbMaUR — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 13, 2023

We’ve seen glimpses of Wemby’s passing ability, and Sunday night showcased a new level of skill. His unique court vision, courtesy of his towering height, adds an intriguing dimension to his game. It will be intriguing to observe how his passing skills evolve.

Wemby is an underrated passer:



(A THREAD) pic.twitter.com/YNK1hax8oG — Wemby Muse (@Wemby_Muse) November 13, 2023

Despite another disappointing loss for San Antonio last night, the team’s spirits and attitude remained positive. Victor admitted that the loss motivated him and the team to work harder, underscoring his focus on winning. In an interaction with French media, the rookie acknowledged that the Spurs, being a young team, sometimes grapple with adjusting to the system, leading to occasional confusion.

On a similar note, Coach Popovich emphasized the importance of not overcoaching Wemby right from the start. The team aims to identify where he feels most comfortable and successful on the court before delving into detailed coaching strategies.