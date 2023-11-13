The Spurs first In-Season Tournament

Friday night we made our first regular season game. Although the Spurs arena isn’t new, the branding of Frost Bank Center was new. As this was the Spurs first night if In-Season Tournament play, the new hardwood was on display. And the Spurs donned the new throwback jerseys celebrating the San Antonio HemisFair era fonts and colors.

@spurs pregame graphic for In-Season Tournament. Utilizing some old school San Antonio imagery including the Sky Ride.



First look at the special hardwood, Spurs are in their throwback City jerseys. pic.twitter.com/rh3A1AVd15 — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) November 11, 2023

The pregame graphics display on the Jumbotron also incorporated the Sky Ride, which was a major attraction in Breckenridge Park tying in the San Antonio Zoo and the Japanese Tea Gardens from the mid-60s until the end of the century.

I was one of those lucky enough to grow up here in San Antonio and remmeber so much of what we are currently celebrating. In 1976, I was in a local bank commercial. The ad agency, Anderson Advertising, shot some footage at the horse stables. The horse tables are one of those IYKYK type of memories. That was the epicenter of tourism outside downtown San Antonio during my childhood. You’d get a horse and enjoy a leisure stroll through the park.

The Spurs always tie San Antonio culture into the fabric of the NBA, displaying just what an impact franchises have on thier communities.

Intro had the Sky Ride, classic HemisFair footage and The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” pic.twitter.com/01PKR6Cufm — Jeph Duarte (@jeph_duarte) November 11, 2023

I was thrilled to be a part of the night. Hell, I wasn’t even upset the Spurs lost. While I’d love for them to be the dark horse in the running for an early season impression, I’m good with watching the Spurs grow at their own pace. As the saying goes, “give time time.”

The Spurs continue on their In-Season Tournament this Tuesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language