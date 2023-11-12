San Antonio vs. Miami, Final Score: Spurs can’t hang onto late lead in 118-113 loss

It was a familiar story for the San Antonio Spurs in their fifth straight loss on Sunday night. They got out to a hot start, but couldn’t fend off the veteran Miami Heat, as they lost at home, 118-113.

San Antonio led by 19-points in the first half, but had the lead erased as the Heat began to ratchet up the defensive pressure, and get to the rim on offense. The Heat outscored the Silver and Black 42-38 in the paint. The Spurs turned the ball over 17 times as the Heat disrupted their offense in the second half.

Despite leading by double digits in the fourth quarter, the Spurs couldn’t hold off the Heat from storming back late. Former-Spur Josh Richardson had 7 points in the last two minutes to close out the game for Miami. Duncan Robinson led all scorers with 26 points, including 4 deep balls.

Keldon Johnson led the way for San Antonio, putting up 20 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal. Victor Wembanyama was impactful, especially in the fourth quarter, on his way to an 18-point, 11-rebound performance.

The Spurs will hit the road for their second In Season Tournament game against Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

