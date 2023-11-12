It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Heat

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Although the Spurs are on a four game loss streak, it feels like they’re on a big of an upswing after a competitive loss to a contender on Friday night. Despite a terrible third quarter, the Silver and Black (in their brown and orange-ish City Edition uniforms) made the game interesting in the final few minutes by cutting the deficit to six before they lost 117-110.

They face the Miami Heat tonight in a Sunday early evening game. The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back and are missing Tyler Herro due to injury. This is could be one of the better chances for the Spurs until next Saturday when they face the reeling Grizzlies. The Heat are still going to be a tough out, with a tough matchup between Zach Collins and Bam Adebayo in the paint. Tre Jones is questionable tonight, so we might see some Devonte’ Graham tonight who has only seen garbage time minutes so far this season.

The one big advantage for the Spurs will be the tallest player on the court, Victor Wembanyama, who should dominate the smallish frontcourt of the Heat, and is poised to have another big game in the young season.

Game Prediction:

Victor will have his first 40 point scoring game of his career tonight.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

November 12, 2023 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: Bally, NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

