It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Timberwolves

After the incredible high of the Phoenix mini-series, the Spurs and Victor Wembanyama have been on a bit of a downturn, losing three straight games, with the last two being blowouts from the opening tip to the final horn. It’s expected when a young team goes through rough spots, but it still can be painful to watch. The team is keeping a united front with the young star, though, and it’s only a matter of time before their togetherness as a team turns into coherence on the court. But it might take a while for it to come together.

Meanwhile, there are games to play, and tonight, the Spurs play their first In Season Tournament contest. The T-Wolves, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, are surging on a dominant four game win streak. The Spurs are looking to redeem themselves after a terrible week, but tonight might not be the night. Or maybe it will be? Let’s find out how resilient this young squad can be.

Game Prediction:

There will be at least three out of bounds calls in the first half caused by players not knowing where the court boundaries are on the special Tournament court.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves

November 10, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: Bally, NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.