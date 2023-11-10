Breaking down Victor Wembanyama’s offensive potential

Since joining the NBA, Victor Wembanyama’s game has been under the microscope. Media members and fans worldwide have meticulously analyzed his every move on the court. In his early career, it’s evident that the 7’4” rookie excels near the basket. Just over 36% of his two-point baskets are inside 10 feet, and he converts them at an impressive rate of 60.5%. On certain occasions, Wemby has demonstrated a nifty ability to finish with both hands near the rim.

A perfect example is when Victor absorbed contact while finishing with his left hand. However, there’s more to the rookie’s game — recently, he hasn’t hesitated to shoot threes, averaging 5.1 attempts per game. Despite a recent cold streak, his shooting mechanics remain solid.

Naturally, Victor draws significant attention when he has the ball, leading to open looks for his teammates. Consequently, he doesn’t get as many open looks as one might hope. His recent struggles are just a blip in the growth process. His solid mechanics and an impressive free-throw conversion percentage of 79.1% showcase his shooting potential at the NBA level.

Despite things not going his way in New York on Wednesday night, the rookie left a lasting impression on the opposition. Head coach Tom Thibodeau, along with gritty point guard Jalen Brunson, was impressed by Wemby.

"He’s going to be great. He’s going to be a very

"He's going to be great. He's going to be a very spectacular player. He already is, honestly. I think we [the Knicks] did a good job playing team defense on him tonight, but man, he's going to be really good." - NY's Jalen Brunson on Victor Wembanyama

Thibs’ press conference highlighted Wemby’s demeanor,

“He’s impressive because his demeanor is so strong. Whether things are going his way or not, he remains even-keeled and keeps pushing through.”

This resilience has been a consistent trait, even when Wemby faces challenges, he always plays hard.

The fact that Victor’s most successful scoring quarter is the fourth underscores his sustained efforts throughout the games this season.

7 PPG on 70% shooting in the 4th.

It’s also noteworthy that Mitchell Robinson, possibly one of the best defending big men in the league this year, shared valuable insights on Wemby after the game.

Mitchell Robinson on taking on challenge of guarding Wemby: "He is a great player. He is one of the best in the league right now especially with his height. He can put it on the floor, shoot it, it was going to be a challenge, but we had to do what we had to do."

On a different note, NBA 2K ratings have been updated, and Wemby’s rating increased to 86! Quite an accomplishment for a rookie only eight games into his NBA career.

Your San Antonio Spurs' first NBA 2K ratings update of the new season

