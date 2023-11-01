Victor Wembanyama joins the league’s clutch elite

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as one of the season’s most watchable teams, in large part because of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Their season has been filled with nail-biters—three of their first four games coming down to the wire—providing a stage for the young Frenchman’s clutch performances. It’s time to discuss Victor’s candidacy for the NBA’s Clutch Player Award.

Currently, Victor ranks fourth in clutch points, trailing only LeBron James, Luka Dončić, and DeMar DeRozan, with a total of 18. But it’s not just scoring where he shines; he’s also third in clutch rebounds and tops the charts with clutch blocks. Game after game, Wembanyama’s key plays have contributed to the Spurs’ solid start to the season.

During this key inbound play with 50.6 seconds left in the game, Wembanyama, after a screen by Jeremy Sohan, seamlessly switches onto Suns’ wing Yuta Watanabe. He confidently nails a midrange jumper.

KELDOOOOONNN WEMBYYYY CEST VOUSSSS



pic.twitter.com/E4wIEr0FGi — Spurs Nation France (SNF) (@SASpursFr) November 1, 2023

Another highlight against the Suns has Devin Vassell launching a desperation three off a broken play. He misses, but Wembanyama, outmaneuvers his childhood hero Kevin Durant, seizes a putback dunk.

Victor’s case as the Clutch Player extends to his defence. His presence transforms the game; opponents think twice before approaching the rim, as Jabari Smith Jr. learned firsthand.

Victor’s ambition stretches beyond clutch moments; he aspires to maintain excellence throughout the game. Acknowledging his preference for high-pressure situations, he admits the need to start games strong, mirroring the all-round consistency of great players like KD.

And finally, in the latest weekly video round-up, while the spotlight shined on LeBron’s remarkable performance in his 21st season, the segment that stole the show focused on Wembanyama’s early success, with Jimmy crowning him as the obvious early pick for Rookie of the Year.

Finally, a look at a celebrating Wembanyama! Hope you’re enjoying the season half as much as this guy