Spurs first official watch party is set

Per the Spurs Organization’s press release:

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 27, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs announced their plans to celebrate the grand opening of Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera on Sunday, Nov. 12. Fans are invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony with Frost Bank and Spurs leaders at 3 p.m. and then cheer on youth athletes from local schools as they take part in a basketball clinic on the plaza. Festivities for the first ever Spurs fan fest and watch party at Frost Plaza, presented by Michelob ULTRA, will begin at 4 p.m. with the Silver and Black tipping off against Miami Heat at 6 p.m. on a 40-foot outdoor screen.

Frost Plaza has been designated as a gathering space for outdoor events designed to host community impact programming and seasonal events. In addition to the 40-foot LED screen, the space features a splash pad.

“We envisioned Frost Plaza with our fans and community in mind as we looked to build a unique and multipurpose space where we can engage with them in new and exciting ways,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “This gathering space offers incredible opportunities to support and engage our community, and this fan fest and watch party marks the first of many community-centric events and celebrations to come at Frost Plaza.”

A restaurant is in the works to be opened next Spring.

“All of us at Frost look forward to welcoming the community to the beautiful new Frost Plaza at the Rock,” said Phil Green, Chairman and CEO of Frost. “We’re proud to be able to share this experience with San Antonio.”

Grand Opening and Watch Party Details

Sunday, Nov. 12 at Frost Plaza, 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio TX 78256

Free parking is available in the South Lot on The Rock at La Cantera campus, Coyote Dog Park lot, North Park lot as well as street parking along Via La Cantera and Via Mercado

Family friendly and free to enter. Pack a lawn chair or blanket

Food & Drinks: Free Spurs branded pan dulce for the first 500 attendees, food trucks, including the Spurs Street Eats truck serving chicken fingers and burgers. Specialty cocktails for purchase

Free Spurs branded pan dulce for the first 500 attendees, food trucks, including the Spurs Street Eats truck serving chicken fingers and burgers. Specialty cocktails for purchase Raffle: Win autographed Spurs merch and Frost Club level game tickets

Win autographed Spurs merch and Frost Club level game tickets Festivities: Beats by DJ Fuzion, 360 photobooth, balloon art and face-painting, interactive lawn games, giveaways and more

Beats by DJ Fuzion, 360 photobooth, balloon art and face-painting, interactive lawn games, giveaways and more No outside food, drinks, coolers or tents allowed

Text PLAZA to 210-444-5050 to receive a downloadable calendar link with parking and additional event details

