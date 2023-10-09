It’s time for Preseason Basketball: Spurs at Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s finally here, Spurs basketball. It’s only preseason, and the score doesn’t count, but it’s an actual basketball game with Wembanyama and the gang, and this year, all of the preseason games are available for live TV and streaming.

If you watched the open scrimmage on Saturday, there were some intriguing signs of improvement by numerous players who are in their second year with the Spurs, but it’s hard to tell from just a scrimmage which is just a glorified practice session. Tonight, they play a real game in Oklahoma, with an anticipated matchup against the Thunder where we will see the two young bigs that are likely to contend for rookie of the year play each other for the first time. Of course, I’m talking about Chet Homgren and Victor Wembanyama. It’s still only preseason, but it’ll still be great to see the Silver and Black back in action on a basketball court for the first time since July 16.

Game Prediction:

Both teams will clear the court for at least part of the game so that Chet and Victor can play one-on-one for bragging rights.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder

October 9, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: Bally Sports, NBATV



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.