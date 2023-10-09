Victor Wembanyama showed flashes in the Silver and Black scrimmage

The preseason begins today, but those who attended or caught the Silver and Black Scrimmage on Facebook live got a chance to see Victor Wembanyama in action against “NBA competition” for the first time (in quotes because it’s not like players truly give 100 percent in scrimmages — the ultimate goal is not to hurt each other), and while his stats weren’t flashy (unofficially 9 points on 2-7 shooting, 5 rebounds and 2 assists), he showed some flashes of amazing skill, court vision, and decision-making.

Some nifty passes to get out of jams and an intriguing step back three had many buzzing, enough so that YouTuber Romp 2.0 did a quick breakdown of his performance, saying he just put the league on notice.

I don’t know if the scrimmage is enough to do that, but he certainly will have a chance tonight against the Thunder and fellow Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holgren. Who’s ready for some Spurs basketball?!

