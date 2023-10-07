It’s time for Spurs Open Scrimmage: Silver vs. Black

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

Gil Scott Heron told us that The Revolution Will Not be Televised, and right now there’s a Spurs revolution happening on the court at the AT&T Frost Bank Center, as Victor Wembanyama ushers in a in a new era in how basketball will be played, and it won’t be on TV anywhere. Still, you can watch the scrimmage live on Facebook, but only if you’re a member of the Official Spurs Fan Group on some obscure website called Facebook. If you haven’t already joined the group, you may not get in on time, but it doesn’t hurt to click on the link below and give it a try. I’m not the Facebook cop, I don’t care.

I’ve always said that in preseason, scores don’t matter. In a scrimmage, it matters even less, if that’s possible, but it’s still going to be fun to watch as you get your first chance to see Victor play in a Spurs uniform, and also to see the entire Spurs preseason roster get out and play on a basketball court for the first time in San Antonio since last July. This is just a celebration of Spurs basketball and a treat for the fans. Since this roster has only a couple of days of practice, I don’t expect great play today, but it’s just got fun, so fire up your internet devices and log into Facebook and watch the fun.

Game Prediction:

Spurs win!

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs San Antonio Spurs (Open Scrimmage)

October 7, 2023 | 5:00 PM CT

Streaming: Facebook (Official Spurs Fan Group)

TV: No TV, only Facebook!



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.