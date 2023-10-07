The Silver and Black Scrimmage is today

With training camp taking place this week and the preseason beginning on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it might be easy to forget that today is the Spurs Silver and Black Open Scrimmage! It will include $2 beers and $1 soft drinks, as well as a 15% discount at the Spurs Fan Shop.

As a reminder, while admission is free, tickets will still be required to enter due to possibly high demand. You can either reserve up to 4 tickets per party on Ticketmaster or get them at the Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T) upon arrival. Seating is still general admission, so it’s first-come, first-serve. Doors will open at 4PM CT, and the scrimmage will begin at 5PM and feature four 10-minute quarters. For more information, check out the Spurs’ official press release. If you can’t attend you can also watch a live stream on Facebook, so be sure to check it out.

It promises to be a fun day in Texas across all sports, with Texas vs. Oklahoma and Texas A&M vs. Alabama in college football, and if you’re a baseball fan, the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are also kicking off their postseasons today. And to put a feather in the cap, the weather here is actually pleasant for the first time since probably April, with temperatures in the 70’s and low humidity after record hot summer. Enjoy the day, sports fans!

