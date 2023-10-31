San Antonio vs. Phoenix Final Score: Spurs pull off comeback in 115-114 win

Gregg Popovich wanted to see his young team show a little more fight after a blowout road loss to the Clippers on Sunday. The San Antonio Spurs appeared to take that message to heart as they put together a second-half comeback to defeat the Phoenix Suns 115-114.

The comeback was led by Keldon Johnson who had the game winning steal and layup in the final seconds of the game. He had an impressive stat line of 27 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. 18 of his points came in the second half. Victor Wembanyama came alive late in the game once again, finishing with 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. Kevin Durant led the Suns with 26 points, 7 assists and 2 steals.

The Spurs will face the Suns again on Thursday night in Phoenix.

