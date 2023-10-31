It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Suns

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The first road game for the current Spurs edition was not optimal, as they lost by 40 to the Los Angeles Clipper in a game that wasn’t close after the first quarter. Tonight, they face another Western Conference contender on the road, matching up against the Phoenix Suns in the desert. Devin Booker is expected to miss the game tonight, but Eric Gordon has done a very capable job of filling in for him, and with Kevin Durant, they should be OK tonight. You might see a lot of former Spurs center Drew Eubanks, and he’ll definitely be up for a big game against his former team.

The Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their lackluster effort on Sunday with a better performance on both ends of the floor tonight. Victor Wembanyama has proven to be a quick learner, so if his teammates can get him the ball, he should have a much better game tonight. Let’s watch and find out, it’s a late night game, so brew up a pot of coffee and tune your dial to TNT, and let’s watch some Spurs!

Game Prediction:

Drew Eubanks will attempt to dunk a shot on Victor Wembanyama. It will not go well for him.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns

Streaming: TNT Overtime

TV: TNT

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.