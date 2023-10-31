Spurs vs. Halloween

Let’s start with the obvious- yes, I can record the game. But right now watching games feels like an “in the moment” thing. On Sunday, I recorded the Spurs game against the Clippers so I could make it to a commitment. I started he game around 9:30 and by the time the fourth quarter had started I knew the result, I was tired, and I checked out.

Honestly, I am enjoying it all. Win or lose, it is about watching the players develop. How they react to Sunday will say a lot about the next couple of weeks, which is playing the groundwork for the season as a whole.

So, how in the world am I going to navigate the evening without stepping on toes? We always go out with another family who we’ve been trick or treating for years now. Checking the schedule, by the time the game starts we should be in, BUT, the World Series is playing as well, and I am pretty sure our hosts will have the game on.

Are you watching the game tonight or are you out partying the night away?

Is there a way to both be present for Halloween and slip away for the game without being rude?

I’m taking suggestions, Pounders.

How are you spending All Hallows’ Eve?

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurscommunity, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.