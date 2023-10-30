NBA reveals Spurs court design for In-Season Tournament

With the first set of In-Season Tournament games happening Friday, November 3rd, the league had a big announcement. On Monday, the NBA released custom court designs each team will play on during the NBA season.

Every NBA team will play on a floor designed to signify that the game is a part of the In-season Tournament. These court feature bold colors and a giant NBA Cup in the middle of the court, as well as smaller ones in the paint. According to an ESPN story, the point of this bold design was to make it impossible to forget that the game counts towards a teams group seeding. They were designed by NBA leadership with heavy influencing from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Christopher Arena, the NBA’s head of on-court and brand partnerships.

The San Antonio Spurs court features the Tower of the Americas at half court inside the jump-ball circle. The baselines feature a San Antonio decal in a retro font. The sideline has “Viva Spurs” in cursive letters. The colors are close to their fiesta jerseys from last season, but have a slightly darker shade of green taking up most of the court. Some fans have said this court looks like it was made for the Seattle Supersonics, rather than the Spurs.

The NBA released a video of players reacting to the court desgins. Jeremy Sochan had an apt response to the Spurs new court.

Indeed, Jeremy. Indeed.

Fans first chance to see the court in action will come on November 10th against the Minnesota Timberwolves, in the Spurs first game of group play. If the Spurs have the best record in their group, or are a wild card team, they will play in the quarterfinals in early-December.