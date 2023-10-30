Win courtside seats to see the Spurs

Enter for your chance to win the ULTRA courtside VIP experience this season. Michelob ULTRA and the Spurs have teamed up to give 2 lucky fans an ULTRA Courtside experience including exclusive seating, superior access, and Spurs swag! This season-long contest will end April 12,2024.

Winners will be attending 1 of 5 games:

12/31 vs Celtics

1/4 vs. Bucks

2/29 vs Thunder

3/25 vs Suns

4/12 vs Nuggets

Enter HERE.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurscommunity, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.