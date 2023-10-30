Spurs drop first road game in sloppy fashion

There isn’t a lot of room for optimism in a 40-point loss, but it’s an essential practice for young teams. There will be plenty of learning moments to come from the walloping, but it’s necessary to look on the bright side with so much season left to go.

Devin Vassell was one of the few San Antonio Spurs who could get the ball in the basket against a tough Clippers defense. He scored 14 points on 6-10 shooting, hitting 1 of his 3 deep balls. Vassell was particularly adept hitting shots in the mid-range. Coming into this year we knew that was a strength, but his ability to get downhill has been a surprise. This and-1 finish shows a potential expansion of his game.

This finish in transition takes some explosion and strength. It’s great to see Vassell playing like this post-knee surgery.

Cedi Osman was overlooked as an offseason acquisition, but has quickly become a fan favorite. He was one of three Spurs to score in double-digits. His secondary playmaking and spot-up shooting has added a necessary weapon to the second unit.

The third Spurs to score double-figures was Victor Wembanyama, who put up 11 points and 5 rebounds in 26 minutes. He struggled to get easy looks against Los Angeles, but had some post-moves that gave fans a glimpse into his bag.

This cross-screen into the high low action from the Spurs was great. Both defenders are drawn to Wemby, leaving Collins open at the elbow. He then executes a great lob to Wembanyama for the tip-in.

There has been a lot of chatter about the Spurs not finding Wembanyama in transition. Tre Jones has been one of the few players who has looked for the big man on the break. He’s finding good angles to get the ball to where only Wembanyama can get it.

Jones and Charles Bassey were the only players to have a neutral or positive plus/minus in ths loss. Bassey had 6 points and 5 rebounds in 15 minutes of play. This pass from Wemby ended up in one of the most forceful dunks of the night.

Check out the full game highlights from the Spurs loss to the Los Angele Clippers below.