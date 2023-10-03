Spurs unveil another renovated park

Even in the midst of all the hoopla of Spurs Media Day, the organization isn’t letting off the gas when it comes to community service.

Per the Spurs press release-

Spurs Give is unveiling a newly renovated Spurs-themed outdoor basketball court at Acme Park in partnership with the City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department, San Antonio Parks Foundation, San Antonio Police Department and Police Athletic League.

This is no ordinary park as Acme will be outfitted with a sand volleyball court, four square, hopscotch, and an oversized checker set.

To celebrate the renovation, a basketball clinic will be held with 30 Spurs Youth Basketball League athletes from Edgewood ISD, led by Spurs Sports Academy coaches. A volleyball game will also be held at the new sand court between Spurs Sports & Entertainment volunteers and attendees.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.