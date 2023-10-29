It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Clippers

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs evened up their record on Friday night with a resilient performance where they overcame their finishing issues from the first game to secure a thrilling overtime victory over the Houston Rockets.

Tonight, Victor Wembanyama plays his first road game for the Silver and Black, and we will see how well the young Frenchman will handle a hostile arena. The Clippers have a talented squad, but the inability of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to remain healthy for an entire season has kept them from contending in the talent laden west.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Devin Vassell fares against Leonard, who is the most talented defender he has faced so far this year. Zach Collins should have a better outing tonight against Ivaca Zubac, who is a much easier matchup for him the Houston’s rugged center, Alperen Sengun.

I thought the Spurs offense was going to be a work in progress for much of the season, but you could already see an improvement between the first and second game, although it’s hard to tell how much of that improvement was due to the competition. Tonight, we’ll find out if the Spurs can keep getting better, or if they regress a bit. My advice to Pop is to get the ball to Wembanyama, and let him create. That always seems to work out.

Game Prediction:

After Victor Wembanyama blocks Kawhi Leonard’s shot three times, Leonard will go to the locker room with a mysterious injury and not return.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers

October 29, 2023 | 8:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: Bally Sports, NBA TV

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.