What we learned from the Spurs win over the Rockets

In the NBA you need a go-to player down the stretch. Someone who can be relied upon to get your team over the hump when things get tight at the end of the game. LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic. Superstars are defined by this trait.

In a 126-122 win over the Houston Rockets, Victor Wembanyama flashed his ability to change the game in the clutch in his 21 point, 12 rebound, 3 block performance.

It was a messy game from start to finish. A load of turnovers and questionable shot selection plagued both teams. It came down to the fourth quarter, where the San Antonio Spurs needed someone to step up.

As the Silver and Black were surging with 8 minutes to go in the quarter, Tre Jones pushed the break, and hit a striding Wembanyama for a reverse dunk that changed the aura in the Frost Bank Center. It was the start of the Wemby show.

Finally San Antonio was able to get the ball to their first-overall-pick near the basket. He made highlight plays in the post, facing up Jabari Smith Jr. and taking him baseline for a reverse dunk that was reminiscent of Wilt Chamberlain. He juked out Dillon Brooks to hit a smooth mid range jump shot. He was physical on the low block, powering through Smith Jr. to tie the game.

What was most impressive was his defensive presence. Late in the fourth, Smith Jr. had a head of steam toward the rim. There was just one man in his way. As Houston’s wing skied for the dunk, Wembanyama met him at the rim not once, but twice, saving the Spurs from a sure momentum change.

This has become the normal through two games for Wembanyama. He’s been at his best near the end of the game. He’s tied for 7th in the NBA in fourth quarter scoring, and is first in the league in fourth quarter blocks. The rookie displayed the type of confidence under pressure that typically takes players years to achieve. It’s just one game, but there is clear focus and a winning mentality with him. In fact, he wasn’t satisfied with just dominating the fourth.

“All my life, I have preferred the end of the (game) because I feel better,” Wembanyama told reporters after the game. “But I have to do better before. It is one of my areas of improvement: play hard from the start.”

That’s a winning mindset from the future of the Spurs franchise.

Takeaways