Spurs add another nationally televised game to their schedule

Wednesday night’s season opener was the Spurs first nationally televised game of the season.

It stands to reason that the team with the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James garners national attention, but what doesn’t jive is the San Antonio Spurs getting props from the TV gods.

While it is a bummer for those of us who have come to expect Bill Land and Sean Elliott with Dan Weiss, Matt Bonner, and the occasional addition of Michelle Beadle, the national exposure and commentary from those hosts and analysts can only underscore what PATFO have been brewing for the last half-decade

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News posted this update to the Spurs’ television schedule:

The #Spurs have gained another national TV game after the NBA announced Thursday morning that their game at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night will be televised by NBA TV.



Victor Wembanyama's first contest in Hollywood is set to start at 8 p.m. Central. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 26, 2023

Does the national coverage reflect on the rest of the country’s desire to see Wembanyama? Or perhaps a “grudge” match between Wemby, the Spurs most celebrated player of recent, is being staged against their most notorious former player in hopes of pulling more viewers. Maybe the rest of the NBA is just finally coming around to what Spurs fans have known for decades: you don’t have to be the most exciting team or have the most flamboyant personalities to be the best basketball players.

And isn’t basketball why we are really watching?

