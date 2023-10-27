It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Rockets

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After tearing through the preseason, the Spurs found out of Monday that the regular season is different, and how veteran teams can clamp down at the end of quarters to win games. This was probably the first of many lessons that the young Spurs will learn this season, and with players like Luka Doncic and Grant Williams providing the curriculum, the Spurs will improve quickly. Tonight, the Spurs play a team with almost as much inexperience as the Silver and Black, the same Houston Rockets they have already played twice in the last two weeks, splitting a pair of preseason games.

The Spurs hope to even their record tonight, and one of the biggest lessons for Victor Wembanyama will be to avoid early foul trouble. The Silver and Black will need him to stay on the floor to remain competitive against the teams in the west. Overall the team needs to maintain their composure toward the end of quarters, because on Wednesday night, the Mavericks won the game with 8-0 runs at the end of the second, third and fourth quarters. If the NBA had 10 minute quarters, the Spurs would have won easily, but unfortunately for them, those extra two minutes are the toughest in the game. It takes time for young players to adjust, but Wembanyama might the one of the quickest learners to ever enter the league, so it’s just a matter of time before crunch time becomes Victor Time.

I’ll be at the game tonight, so if you see me in the crowd, be sure to wave at your TV. See you there!

Victor Wembanyama and Boban Marjanovic will be on the court for the same time for less than a minute, but will each block the other’s shot once.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

October 27, 2023 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports, Space City Home Network

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.