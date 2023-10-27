Wemby’s first game connects him to Tim Duncan

There was something eerily familiar about Victor Wembanyama’s stat line in his first official NBA game.

On Halloween 1997, Timothy Theodore Duncan made his NBA debut in Denver against the Nuggets and scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting while dishing out 2 assists.

So to anyone talking smack about Wemby’s first game, just note he’s in good company. Despite foul trouble, he matched our last GOAT while spending twelve less minutes on the hardwood.

That Duncan kid panned out all right for the Spurs after all.

