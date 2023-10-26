The next Spurs mural has an artist

Via a press release:

In connection with the Art Everywhere Project, Centro announced the winner of an open call for a Spurs-themed mural destined for the heart of Downtown San Antonio. Andy Benavides of Benavides Studios, a native of San Antonio, secured the honorarium of $100,000 and earned the distinction to create one of Downtown’s largest and most prominent murals to date. “Notification of winning this decision was beyond words and the emotions were off the chart!” says Benavides. “As it is now and forever will be, The San Antonio SPURS are our team ‘Por Vida’”.

The open call was posted early last month for a 50’ x 15’ mural at Navarro and Houston in downtown San Antonio.

“The response we received was truly overwhelming and reaffirms the deep support and admiration that our city and community hold for our Spurs,” said Trish DeBerry, President and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “The Art Everywhere initiative has consistently offered opportunities for local artists, and I’m absolutely thrilled with the collaborative effort between our team and the Spurs in selecting the winning muralist. This piece will undoubtedly strengthen the enduring bond between our community and the Spurs organization.”

Centro San Antonio will oversee the project through partnerships with the City of San Antonio, the Department of Arts and Culture, the Department of Historic Preservation, Center City Development and Operations, and Spurs Sports and Entertainment.

More info will be released as it becomes available and we will post from the unveiling later this season.

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation, start your own discussion, and share your thoughts. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.