San Antonio vs. Dallas Final Score: Mavericks defeat Spurs 126-119

In a wave of hype, the San Antonio Spurs took the floor for the first time in the 2023-24 season. All eyes were on first-overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, who made his NBA debut in front of the home crowd. His premier was spoiled by foul trouble in a 126-119 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama played just 23 minutes, picking up two quick fouls in the first quarter, and earning his 5th foul early in the fourth. He still managed to score 15 points, grab 5 rebounds and get a block. Devin Vassell was the leading scorer for San Antonio, putting up 23 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. It was Luka Doncic who stole the show with his triple-double stat line of 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Observations