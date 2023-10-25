It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s finally here! The regular season starts for the San Antonio Spurs tonight, and we will get to see Victor Wembanyama’s debut for the Silver and Black in a game that counts. He’s had a spectacular preseason, but that shouldn’t overshadow the emergence of Devin Vassell as an emerging star in the league, and Zach Collins’ continued improvement as a quality NBA big. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan round out the starting five, making it one of the most intriguing young lineups in the league this year.

The Spurs bench is also teeming with talent, with Tre Jones and Doug McDermott providing veteran leadership and with a lot of young players looking for improvement in their second year in the league. Look for Malaki Branham to have a breakout year this year as a three level bench scorer for the Silver and Black.

Luka Doncic is dealing with some calf soreness, and at time of writing, he’s questionable to play. Zach Collins is dealing with a non-Covid illness, and may miss the game, in which case we’ll see a lot of Charles Bassey at center. Bassey has been really good in preseason, so he should do a capable job in the paint, despite not being quite as good of a scorer as Zach.

Let’s all watch the new-look Spurs on national TV tonight, as the world gets to see Victor Wembanyama, the rest of the Spurs and Coach Popovich revolutionize the sport of basketball.

Game Prediction:

Ryan Ruocco will lose his voice late in the game with too many overenthusiastic calls of spectacular plays by Victor Wembanyama, forcing Richand Jefferson to take over the play-by-play.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks

October 25, 2023 | 8:30 PM CT

Streaming: ESPN

TV: ESPN

Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.