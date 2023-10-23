Spurs Opening Night giveaway

Just two more days until the Spurs kick off their epic 2023-2024 season. The smell of anticipation is in the air and the year of the no drama Wembanyama has people on their toes, which coincidentally is still three-and-a-half feel lower than Victor vertical reach.

Buying a ticket for Opening Night includes an exclusive Coyote T-shirt designed by local hero Ray Scarborough, San Antonio Current’s 2022 Best Visual Artist.

If you still want to get in on tickets, click HERE for availability. I cannot guarantee there is anything left, so you may be at home watching like me. Or you can scour social media =, there are ample opportunities to win some seats.

