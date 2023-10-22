Report: Zach Collins signs 2-year, $35 million extension with Spurs

It appears the Spurs have decided on their center of the immediate future, tying down Zach Collins through the 2025-26 season with a two-year, $35 million contract extension. He will finish out the final year of his current three-year, $21 millon contract this season (which has turned into a steal of a deal) before the extension kicks in next season.

San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Deal secures Collins through the 2025-2026 season. pic.twitter.com/8fDlK5Tz0j — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2023

Collins first signed with the Spurs in 2021 after the former lottery pick had missed nearly two entire seasons with the Trail Blazers due to multiple ankle surgeries. He returned to action in January 2022 and played in 28 games before having a breakout season in 2022-23, averaging 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists while shooting 37.4% from three. His improvement and expanded offensive game made Jakob Poeltl, who had originally looked like the Spurs’ center of the future, expendable, and (in an admittedly small sample size) Collins has looked like a perfect fit next to top overall pick Victor Wembanyama and can even be a facilitator in the Spurs’ point guard by committee” starting lineup.

It’s great to see that Collins will be sticking around for even longer, and he’s an inspiration story for young players who endure severe injuries early in their careers, showing that with enough determination, they can come back from anything.