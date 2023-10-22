Celebrate Teacher Night with the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs season kicks off next week, and right off the bat, they are hosting promotional nights. This one is for the educators who are holding down our children’s classes and shaping the minds of the future.

Our October 27 game is our School Employee Appreciation Night, and you receive a customer Spurs Bento Box with each purchase along with access to discount tickets to the game. See link below to purchase and Go Spurs Go!

The Spurs are hosting the Rockets, who we just saw twice during preseason. In the first game (which was absent Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell, and Tre Jones), the Rockets overcame a deficit to take a fourth quarter lead and the win.

In the second match-up, the Spurs took an early commanding lead and were able to weather some comeback attempts.

As I noted earlier this week, Ime Udoka has yet to beat Pop in a regular season game, so these contests between young, rebuilding squads should be closely watched.

If you want to purchase tickets to the Spurs Teacher Night, click HERE to find your seats.

Go Spurs Go!

