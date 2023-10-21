Autographed trading cards of Spurs legend Tim Duncan to be released this season

Tim Duncan just signed an exclusive, multi-year partnership with Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company. This union celebrates the first availability of collectible autographed player cards by Duncan in more than a decade.

“It’s been years since I’ve had an autographed trading card,” Duncan said in a release. “I felt it was time to return to the industry so fans could get the chance to get cards with my signature. Trading cards have come a long way since I last signed them. Panini America has developed some really cool cards and brands while taking the popularity of NBA trading cards to a whole new level, so it made sense to partner with them.”

The first round of cards are set to be released next February.

