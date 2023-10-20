San Antonio vs. Golden State, Final Score: Spurs defeat Warriors 122-117

The final game of the preseason felt like the last test the San Antonio Spurs needed to pass before moving onto the regular season. Through four games the young team impressed, but hadn’t played a team as good as the Golden State Warriors. The Silver and Black passed the test in a 122-117 victory on the back of a dominant performance from Victor Wembanyama.

Wemby finished the game with 19 points, 4 rebounds and 5 blocks. He made his presence known on the defensive end, blocking shots at the rim and on the perimeter. Offensively he hit tough jump shots over Golden State’s wing defenders. Dario Saric led the way for the Warriors, scoring 17 points off the bench and hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

Observations