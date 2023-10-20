It’s time for Preseason Basketball: Spurs at Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Golden State Warriors are a perennial contender in the Western Conference, but with an aging core, it will be interesting to see if Steph Curry’s greatness will keep them in the mix late in the season. For tonight’s preseason contest, it remains to be seen if Coach Kerr will play Curry or Chris Paul. If they play at all, I would expect them to get limited minutes early in the game and spend the second half on the bench or in the locker room. At lease Andre Igoudala finally retired.

The Spur have set their regular season lineup, using tallball with Jeremy Sochan at point, and Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Zach Collins and Victor Wembanyama rounding out the lineup. I don’t expect these guys to spend a lot of time on the court tonight, but then again, you could go broke predicting what Pop is going to do. They definitely need time playing together to get the offense in synch, but with such a talented group of players, maybe synch is overrated. The Spurs roster is now down to the required number of players for the regular season, so no one will be fighting for a job tonight, but the bench players will be trying to convince Coach Pop to give them a spot in the rotation, so expect the game to get wild when the starters sit.

It’s still only preseason, and the score doesn’t matter, but the players are always playing for something, and that’s going to be fun to watch, so tune in to NBA TV tonight and get your fix of the Silver and Black. Have a pot of coffee ready, because this is a late night game.

Game Prediction:

Sir’Jabari Rice’s shot fake will cause Jonathan Kuminga to jump at shadows and fall over.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets

October 20, 2023 | 9:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: NBATV, NBC Sports Bay Area



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.