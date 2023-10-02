Report: Devin Vassell signs 5-year $146 million extension

What was once the elephant in the room of the San Antonio Spurs offseason now becomes one of the biggest stories coming out of media day. On Monday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Devin Vassell is signing a 5-year, $146 million extension to stay in San Antonio for the foreseeable future.

San Antonio Spurs G Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension, Andrew Morrison, Rich Beda and Mitch Nathan of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. Vassell lands rookie scale extension as part of 2020 Draft class and solidifies himself as a Spurs cornerstone. pic.twitter.com/SUK3Y0ig8T — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 2, 2023

Vassell becomes the the sixth member of the 2020 class to sign the rookie-scale extension. Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Tyrese Haliburton all signed the max-extension of $216 million this summer, while Desmond Bane signed a 5-year, $197 million deal and Isaiah Stewart signed a 4-year, $60 million deal.

The 4th year wing is coming off of a breakout season that was hampered by a knee injury. Vassell averaged 18.5 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 38.7% from three in 38 games last year. He showed improved creativity off of the bounce and was a knockdown spot up shooter off the ball.

The deal is the largest contract in Spurs history, topping Kawhi Leonard’s 5-year $94.3 million contract signed in 2015. The details of Vassell’s contract including incentives have yet to be released.

GSG WE LOCKED IN — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) October 2, 2023

When Vassell was asked about his new deal at his media day appearance, he was forced to be coy.

“I want to be a Spur for a long time,” Vassell told the press. “I can’t say anything else.”

A few hours later we found out why. The extension solidifies Vassell as a part of the Spurs core going forward. A group that likely includes Victor Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan. This new contract could signify an expanded offensive role focused on creating shots with the ball in his hands for the Vassell in the 2023-24 season.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, his free agent hold of $17.8 million will now be replaced by a new salary north of $20 million. That will still leave the Spurs with $45-60M of cap space next offseason, and plenty of wiggle room to build the roster around Vassell, Wembanyama and company.